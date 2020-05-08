Priyanka Gandhi sends 1 lakh masks to UP
Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent one lakh masks to Lucknow to deal with the crisis.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:42 IST
Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent one lakh masks to Lucknow to deal with the crisis. Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said that state party workers will start distributing masks from Saturday.
He also informed that the party has provided cooked meal and ration to around 47 lakh people in the state. India's count of COVID-19 cases on Friday rose to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Currently, there are 37,916 active cases while 16,539 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Congress
- Lucknow
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Remittances to India likely to decline by 23 pc in 2020 due to COVID-19: World Bank
Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19
Pastor helps keep Singapore's migrant workers fed during COVID-19 lockdown
Knicks owner Dolan, recovered from COVID-19, looks to give back
Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19