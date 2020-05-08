Priyanka Gandhi sends 1 lakh masks to UP

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent one lakh masks to Lucknow to deal with the crisis. Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said that state party workers will start distributing masks from Saturday.

He also informed that the party has provided cooked meal and ration to around 47 lakh people in the state. India's count of COVID-19 cases on Friday rose to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Currently, there are 37,916 active cases while 16,539 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated. (ANI)