Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal; toll rises to 88: State government

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:35 IST
9 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal; toll rises to 88: State government
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal registered nine more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 88 in the state, a bulletin released by the state health department said on Friday. With 130 new cases, the state witnessed the highest spike in coronavirus infection in a day, it said. The second highest single-day increase of 112 was recorded two days ago.

The Union Health Ministry has, however, put the death toll at over 150. The state health department has attributed some of the deaths to comorbidities. The total number of active cases in the state now is 1,195, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,015 samples were tested and the total number of samples tested so far is 35,767. At least 27 people were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hair salons to open in Sri Lanka as coronavirus lockdown set to lift

With the coronavirus lockdown set to end in Sri Lanka, hair salons can resume businesses from May 11 after adhering to a set of precautionary measures, officials said here on Friday. Sri Lanka imposed a nation-wide curfew from March 20 to c...

Plants manufacturing hazardous chemicals must undertake safety audits before resuming ops, central pollution watchdog directs states

A day after three industrial disasters rocked the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the central pollution watchdog on Friday directed states to ensure that all units, manufacturing or storing hazardous chemicals, undertake a proper safety...

May ask for Central `manpower' to give rest to police: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday refuted speculation about the Army being called in in Mumbai which has become a major coronavirus hotspot. In a live webcast, he said additional manpower may be sought from the Union gov...

DD, AIR news bulletins broadcast weather report of PoK cities

State-owned broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio from Friday began broadcasting weather reports on Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK in their prime-time news bulletins. The weather segment of the news ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020