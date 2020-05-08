9 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal; toll rises to 88: State government

West Bengal registered nine more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 88 in the state, a bulletin released by the state health department said on Friday. With 130 new cases, the state witnessed the highest spike in coronavirus infection in a day, it said. The second highest single-day increase of 112 was recorded two days ago.

The Union Health Ministry has, however, put the death toll at over 150. The state health department has attributed some of the deaths to comorbidities. The total number of active cases in the state now is 1,195, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,015 samples were tested and the total number of samples tested so far is 35,767. At least 27 people were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.