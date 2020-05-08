Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plants manufacturing hazardous chemicals must undertake safety audits before resuming ops, central pollution watchdog directs states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:46 IST
Plants manufacturing hazardous chemicals must undertake safety audits before resuming ops, central pollution watchdog directs states

A day after three industrial disasters rocked the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the central pollution watchdog on Friday directed states to ensure that all units, manufacturing or storing hazardous chemicals, undertake a proper safety and hazard audit before resuming operations. The Central Pollution Control Board in its letter to state pollution control boards (SPCB) and pollution control committees (PCC) directed that all such units should resume operations only after the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Some serious cases of chemical leakages, industrial mishaps have been reported recently. In view of this all state pollution control boards (SPCBs) and pollution control committees should ensure immediate compliance of a proper safety and hazard audit should be undertaken by all units before resuming operation. "The SPCB/PCC shall direct all the units that manufacture, store or import hazardous chemicals to resume their operations after COVID-19 lockdown, only after they have taken adequate and necessary steps to prevent the occurrence of any chemical leakage/accident," it said. India witnessed not one but three industrial accidents on Thursday. The first one, a gas leak in LG Polymer Plant at R Venkatapuram village near Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, claimed 11 lives and left at least 1,000 people sick.  In a similar tragedy, seven people fell ill when they inhaled toxic gas at a paper mill factory in Chhattisgarh. Both these factories were getting ready to reopen after the lockdown.

In another incident, eight people received burn injuries in a boiler blast at a thermal power plant in Tamil Nadu. In its letter to the states, the CPCB said that the SPCBs/PCCs shall ensure that pollution control equipment, effluent treatment plants including safety equipment and its machineries shall be kept in good operable conditions before resuming operation in present COVID-19 situation.

"They shall ensure that all units take utmost care in handling hazardous chemicals by using trained manpower. They shall closely monitor the situation and ensure that the environmental norms are not violated by any unit," the top pollution body said. It also directed them to ask such units to ensure safety of workers and residents in the vicinity and that any unit involved in the manufacture, store or import hazardous chemicals shall comply with the stipulated provisions of the Manufacture, Store and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989 and The Chemical Accidents (Emergency, Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules, 1996 without fail.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Car runs over three in Delhi's Mundka

A 22-year-old man and two minors died after being run over by a car in Outer Delhis Mundka area, police said on Friday. The deceased persons have been identified as Nasir 10, Abhishek 10, both residents of Tikri Kalan and Mahesh, a Nangloi-...

CBDT defers requirement of registration of charitable, religious trusts by 4 months till Oct 1

In a relief to religious trusts, educational institutions and other charitable institutions, the income tax department on Friday deferred by 4 months till October 1 the requirement of registration of these entities. In view of the unprecede...

Facebook redesign goes live with dark mode and easier navigation

After conducting months-long testing, Facebook on Friday made its redesign live. According to TechCrunch, the redesign of the social media platform has taken cues from the mobile application which offers faster load times and easier navigat...

Send migrants by trains, Maha Dy CM tells Pune officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Pune and asked officials to make arrangements to send migrants by special trains, the cost of which will be borne by the state government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020