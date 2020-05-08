Maha: 167 test positive on Fri, Thane dist cases reach 1,822

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district in Maharashtra increased by 167 on Friday, reaching 1,822, health officials said. The additions include 17 cases from the APMC market in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, the prime supplier of grains, vegetables, fruits and spices to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The number of cases in Thane municipal limits was 611, Navi Mumbai 527, KDMC 280, MBMC 235, as per data released by district officials. In neighbouring Palghar, the COVID-19 count stood at 216, which included 10 deaths so far.