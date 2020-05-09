Case against club members for defying lockdown

A case has been registered againstoffice-bearers of Bandra Gymkhana in the city for violation oflockdown after a video purportedly showed members celebratingits completion of 85 years despite the lockdown restrictions

A lawyer filed a complaint saying that a video onsocial media showed Gymkhana members singing and dancingduring the celebration of completion of 85 years of the club,a police officer said

A case under IPC sections 188 (defying publicservant's order) and 269 (act which may spread infection)was registered against office-bearers and some members, hesaid, adding that probe was on.