Vande Bharat Mission: Flights carrying Indian nationals to arrive from Bangladesh, Gulf countries, UK today

On day three of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Malaysia will arrive here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 09:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

On day three of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Malaysia will arrive here on Saturday. Flights carrying Indian nationals arriving today are bound from Dhaka to Delhi (arrival at 1500 hours), Kuwait to Hyderabad (arrival at 1830 hours), Muscat to Cochin (arrival at 2050 hours) and Sharjah to Lucknow (arrival at 2050 hours), Kuwait to Cochin (arrival at 2115 hrs), Kuala Lumpur to Trichy (arrival at 2140 hours), London to Mumbai (arrival at 0130 hours on May 10) and Doha to Cochin (arrival at 0140 hours on May 10).

The flight from Dubai to Chennai arrived earlier today in the night. India on Monday announced it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Over 3 lakh people have registered with Indian missions in the Gulf region to be repatriated home, according to official sources. However, not everyone but only "those with compelling grounds to return will be brought back," sources involved in the exercise said. Those who fit the parameters include people facing deportation, migrant workers who have been laid off, short-term visa holders, people with medical emergencies, pregnant women, elderly persons, a person who has lost a near one, tourists and students whose colleges and hostels are shut. (ANI)

