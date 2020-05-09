Combating COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM meets Hotel Association officials, assures all possible help

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Hotel Association officials on Friday and assured them all possible help to address their grievances caused due to the nationwide lockdown. "Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Hotel Association officials at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday. Officials informed him that their businesses have been negatively impacted as tourists are not visiting the state with the country under lockdown to combat coronavirus," read a release of Chief Minister Office (CMO).

Chief Minister Rawat said that the major problems of the Hotel Association will be taken seriously and every effort will be made to solve them. President of Hotel Association Sandeep Sahani, Secretary Sanjay Agarwal were present in the meeting.

The countrywide lockdown to curb COVID-19, which was scheduled to end on May 3, was extended by another two weeks till May 17.