Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha trains 1.72 lakh health personnel to combat COVID-19 in state

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:09 IST
Odisha trains 1.72 lakh health personnel to combat COVID-19 in state

The Odisha government has trained 1.72 lakh health personnel to fight COVID-19 in the state, where a spike in the number of positive cases was recently witnessed following the return of Odia migrant workers from other parts of the country, a senior official said. The state government has trained 1,72,499 health personnel to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said while launching the 'COVID-19 workforce portal' here on Friday.

Altogether 129 fresh novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state since May 3, when the return of the stranded migrant workers began. Of these, around 114 COVID-19 patients are returnees who were stranded in Gujarat, a health official said. A total of 8,023 doctors, 8,296 staff nurses, 4,105 paramedical staff and laboratory technicians, 4,114 AYUSH doctors, 4,905 ambulance drivers, 1,35,820 ANM/ASHA/AWW workers and 7,236 sanitation workers have been drafted into the COVID-19 workforce, Labour and ESI Secretary Anu Garg said.

Also, 108 doctors, 64 staff nurses and 61 pharmacists from ESI and private sector hospitals have been trained in COVID-19 management, she said. Health and Family Welfare Secretary N B Dhal said that 8,325 MBBS, AYUSH and nursing students, who had volunteered for COVID-19 duty, have been trained in providing care to the patients.

Garg, also the chairperson of HR and capacity-building committee for COVID-19, said 33,900 functionaries of temporary medical camps set up in different panchayat areas for the returning stranded migrants have been trained in health, nutrition, water and sanitation management in the facilities. The people in charge of the temporary camps have also been trained in providing care to children and women and traumatised returnees, she said.

Around 753 counsellors have been trained to provide psycho-social support to the patients and their families, the official said. The Odisha Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with the UNFPA and the UNICEF, has also trained 2,471 volunteers to provide assistance in COVID-19 management, she said.

"The training has instilled confidence among the doctors, paramedical personnel and support staff. They are ready to face any situation," the state government's training coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jayanta Panda of the SCB Medical College, said..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Grand Slam tally should decide 'GOAT' debate, says Lendl

Eight-time Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl said whoever ends up winning the most majors among the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic should be considered the greatest male tennis player of the Open era. The GOAT greatest...

EU Commission calls for state guarantees for vouchers for cancelled travel

The European Commission will tell countries in the European Union to provide state guarantees for travel vouchers during the coronavirus pandemic, if they prefer people to accept the vouchers instead of cash refunds, according to a strategy...

No Rohit Sharma in Alex Carey's combined India-Australia T20I XI

Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the coronavirus crisis, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey revealed his combined India-Australia T20I XI. Carey who has played 36 ODIs and 28 T20I for Australia listed his playing XI during an In...

Pak claims water flow in Chenab reduced significantly; India terms it baseless narrative

Pakistan has said that water discharge in Chenab river has come down significantly, a claim that has been termed by India as baseless narrative. In a letter to Indian Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena sent on Wednesday, his Pakistani counte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020