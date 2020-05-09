Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 67

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67

The cases were reported from Udham Singh Nagar district, a health department bulletin here said. With this, COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand have risen to 67 out of which 46 patients have been discharged after recovery, and one has died. The number of active cases in Uttarakhand currently stands at 20, it said.