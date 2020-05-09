Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand today

Uttarakhand reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67 so far.

According to a health bulletin from the Uttarakhand Health Department, Four new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state today. The total number of cases in the state so far is 67.

One person is cured of the virus today. Total recovered in the state are 46. Total active cases in the state are 20, the Health department said.