Mathura: Kidnapped child rescued within 24-hrs

Police on Saturday rescued the three-year-old child who was kidnapped from near his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, an official said. The child was missing since Friday morning after he went to play outside his house in Parasuram Colony in Raya area.

In the early hours on Saturday, police found the child at a temple in Tabaka village which is around 10-km away from Raya, said SSP Gaurav Grover. The six teams formed to investigate the case were in the area since Friday afternoon, he said.

The child's father, who is a ‘lekhpal’ (revenue official), said due to sincere efforts of police and checkposts at various places the kidnappers had to release his son. Meanwhile, the search for the kidnappers is on, an official said.