New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

Private cell phone operators resumed their services but mobile Internet continued to remain suspended on Saturday in the Kashmir valley, a move taken as a precautionary step after the killing of self-styled local chief of banned Hizbul Mujahdieen, Reyaz Naikoo, earlier this week.
DEL33 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES 76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 3,655 Jaipur: Seventy-six fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the state’s infection count to 3,655. . DES7 UP-VIRUS-MAYAWATI BSP attacks UP govt for exempting industries in state from some labour laws Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government for exempting industries in the state from some labour laws, saying it comes at a time when the condition of labourers is the "worst" during coronavirus pandemic. .
DES4 UP-CONG-PORTAL UP Cong launches portal for people to lodge COVID-19 lockdown related complaints Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress has launched a chat portal that will let people list the problems being faced by them amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown, the party said on Saturday. . DES8 UP-TRAIN-MIGRANTS Migrants in Rajkot pay train fare to return home in UP Ballia: Migrant workers returning from Rajkot to Ballia on a special train on Saturday claimed that Gujarat Police charged them Rs 725 fare. .
DES13 PB-LIQUOR-LEADERS-WIVES Reconsider home delivery of liquor, wives of Cong leaders urge Punjab CM Chandigarh: Fearing a surge in cases of domestic violence, wives of two Punjab Congress leaders, including a cabinet minister, have urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to reconsider his government's decision of allowing home delivery of liquor. . DES9 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 67 Dehradun: Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67..
