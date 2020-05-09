New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL35 JK-NAIKOO-LD SITUATION Pvt mobile phones restored in Kashmir; situation remains calm Srinagar: Private cell phone operators resumed their services but mobile Internet continued to remain suspended on Saturday in the Kashmir valley, a move taken as a precautionary step after the killing of self-styled local chief of banned Hizbul Mujahdieen, Reyaz Naikoo, earlier this week. .

DEL33 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES 76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 3,655 Jaipur: Seventy-six fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the state’s infection count to 3,655. . DES7 UP-VIRUS-MAYAWATI BSP attacks UP govt for exempting industries in state from some labour laws Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government for exempting industries in the state from some labour laws, saying it comes at a time when the condition of labourers is the "worst" during coronavirus pandemic. .

DES4 UP-CONG-PORTAL UP Cong launches portal for people to lodge COVID-19 lockdown related complaints Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress has launched a chat portal that will let people list the problems being faced by them amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown, the party said on Saturday. . DES8 UP-TRAIN-MIGRANTS Migrants in Rajkot pay train fare to return home in UP Ballia: Migrant workers returning from Rajkot to Ballia on a special train on Saturday claimed that Gujarat Police charged them Rs 725 fare. .

DES13 PB-LIQUOR-LEADERS-WIVES Reconsider home delivery of liquor, wives of Cong leaders urge Punjab CM Chandigarh: Fearing a surge in cases of domestic violence, wives of two Punjab Congress leaders, including a cabinet minister, have urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to reconsider his government's decision of allowing home delivery of liquor. . DES9 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 67 Dehradun: Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67..