NIA arrests narco-terrorist from Sirsa

NIA arrests narco-terrorist from SirsaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:43 IST
The NIA said that the agency along with Punjab and Haryana police arrested Ranjit Singh, allegedly a notorious narco-terrorist, from Sirsa on Saturday as he was acting as a conduit for Pakistan-based groups to push drugs into India and the money generated was used for terror activities
In a statement, National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesman said that the probe into a drug case led to the fact that Pakistan-based terrorist organizations were using narcotic trade to generate funds for terror activities in India. The proceeds of narcotic trade were transferred to Kashmir valley through couriers and hawala channels for terrorist purposes, it said
Singh, who has been on the run for nearly a year, was arrested from Sirsa, the statement said.
