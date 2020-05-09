Lockdown-affected 'Divyangjan': MP NGO writes to CJI for help

An NGO from Indore in Madhya Pradesh has sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India seeking direction to government authorities to ensure people with disabilities, or Divyangjan, reach their homes safely amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak. The letter was sent to the CJI on Friday, Anand Service Society's directors Gyanendra and Monica Purohit told PTI.

"More than 150 Divyang persons are stuck in different parts of the country and waiting endlessly to go back to their homes. We have sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India requesting him to issue necessary directions to the concern authorities," Purohit said. "After our successful mission to rescue 23 speech and hearing impaired persons, a large number of people with disabilities have approached us to make arrangements for their safe return to their homes.

"We need government support for it and, therefore, requested the Chief Justice of India to give necessary directions to National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to help these stranded persons," the petition said. The petition contains details of these persons as well as sign language videos they have put out requesting for help.

The petition said these persons with disabilities tend to use touch to navigate and social distancing norms currently in place to contain the virus outbreak was causing hindrances in their lives. It contended that most do not have the wherewithals to procure e-passes for movement during lockdown, and, moreover, arranging a vehicle to travel is also beyond their financial means.