Andhra govt reduces liquor shops operating in state by further 13pc

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday further reduced the number of liquor shops operating under the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) by another 13 per cent. According to a notification issued by the Andhra government, the reduction in the total number of shops, has reached 33 per cent -- from 4,380 to 2,934 shops -- with this move.

This has been done keeping with the government's policy of implementing reduced liquor consumption in a phased manner. A notification issued on Saturday highlighted the key steps taken by the state government in this regard till date. "Andhra Pradesh government removed 43,000 belt shops spread across various villages, throughout the state. Further, in order to ensure that there remain no belt shops in any village the Government removed private people from operating liquor shops," the notification read.

It added that "a gathering area, right beside the liquor shop, popularly known as 'permit room' has been dispensed with," along with, maximum possession limit of liquor and beer being reduced to three bottles of any size. The business hours of liquor shops have also been reduced from '10 am - 10 pm to 11 am - 8 pm'.

The government has also issued orders to reduce bars by 40 per cent from 840 to 530, which is currently subjudice, according to the release. (ANI)