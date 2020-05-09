Three killed in road accident in Chittoor

Three persons died and one sustained injury after the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle at Chittoor district on Saturday, official said. The injured has been taken to Pileru government general hospital.

The incident occurred at Gundlaguttapalli village, Pakala Mandal at around 1 pm today. Pakala Sub-Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy said that "the accident occurred due to over speeding, the driver lost control and the car turned turtle. Three persons died on the spot."

Case will be filed after completion of legal process, he added. The victims were the lorry drivers of a Chennai based private firm. They were travelling from Chennai to Siddipet in a company vehicle, a Fortuner car. (ANI)