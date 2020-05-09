Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 Shramik Special trains finalised for C'garh: State official

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:11 IST
4 Shramik Special trains finalised for C'garh: State official

Four 'Shramik Special' trains will be run to bring back people from Chhattisgarh stranded in other states due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Saturday. He said people will have to register online on http://cglabour.nic.in/covid19MigrantRegistrationService.aspx created by the state government to travel on these trains.

They can also contact helpline numbers 0771-2443809, 9109849992, 7587821800, 7587822800, 9685850444, 9109283986 and 8827773986, the state government official added. "There will be one service each from Pathankot in Punjab to Champa, and from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to Bilaspur, while there will be two services from Sabarmati in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Bilaspur. The departure dates of these trains will be announced soon," he informed.

He said more trains could be run depending on the need..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mourning AP villagers place bodies of victims in front of LG

Simmering with anger over the loss of lives due to the styrene vapour leak, villagers placed two bodies of the victims in front of LG Polymers on Saturday demanding its closure as people barged into the factory as well while top police offi...

MP: Shanties near pond removed amid lockdown; Cong-BJP fight

Around 20 shanties built illegally on the banks of a pond in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh were removed by local authorities on Saturday morning, officials said. The shanties had encroached on the banks of Ratahara pond, Huzur area tehsil...

Indian envoys in Gulf nations assure expats of more repatriation flights

As India began to evacuate its stranded citizens from the Gulf nations due to COVID-19 linked travel restrictions, the countrys envoys have assured the worried expatriates that there would be more flights in the coming days for people with ...

Just received proposal for running 8 trains to West Bengal from Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to ferry stranded people: Railways.

Just received proposal for running 8 trains to West Bengal from Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to ferry stranded people Railways....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020