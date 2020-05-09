4 Shramik Special trains finalised for C'garh: State official

4 Shramik Special trains finalised for C'garh: State officialPTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:11 IST
Four 'Shramik Special' trains will be run to bring back people from Chhattisgarh stranded in other states due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Saturday. He said people will have to register online on http://cglabour.nic.in/covid19MigrantRegistrationService.aspx created by the state government to travel on these trains.
They can also contact helpline numbers 0771-2443809, 9109849992, 7587821800, 7587822800, 9685850444, 9109283986 and 8827773986, the state government official added. "There will be one service each from Pathankot in Punjab to Champa, and from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to Bilaspur, while there will be two services from Sabarmati in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Bilaspur. The departure dates of these trains will be announced soon," he informed.
He said more trains could be run depending on the need..
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Bilaspur
- Punjab
- Pathankot
- Ahmedabad
- Gujarat
- Sabarmati
- Andhra Pradesh
- Vijayawada
ALSO READ
No shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in India: IDMA Gujarat Chairman
COVID-19: Centre sends 4 interministerial teams to Gujarat, Telangana, TN
Ahmedabad may have 8 lakh COVID-19 cases by May end: Official
COVID-19 situation especially serious in Ahmedabad, Surat, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai: MHA.
COVID-19 situation "especially serious" in Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thane:Centre; teams rushed