62 fresh coronavirus infections in CRPF, active cases 231

62 fresh coronavirus infections in CRPF, active cases 231PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:27 IST
The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF reported 62 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday from a single Delhi-based unit, officials said. The total number of active cases in the 3.25 lakh-strong force now stands at 231, they said.
Two personnel have recovered from coronavirus while one succumbed to the infection. The fresh cases are from the 194th Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the officials said.
All the infected personnel have been placed in home quarantine at a facility in Bawana area, they said. The 31st battalion of the force in Delhi has about 137 positive cases. All personnel are admitted at a quarantine facility in Mandoli area and undergoing treatment.
The CRPF also lost a 55-year-old official to coronavirus last month..
