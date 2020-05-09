Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt's quarantine fee rules disappointing, says GSAI

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:39 IST
Goa govt's quarantine fee rules disappointing, says GSAI

Goans brought back to the state amid the lockdown for the coronavirus will be quarantined for free while those brought back from across the globe will have to pay for such facilities, the Pramod Sawant government has said. In an order issued on Friday, it said "all persons entering into Goa state including seafarers (Goans working on different ships) who sign off at any Indian port will be sent to institutional quarantine centre for testing on arrival. If tested positive, they will be shifted to the Covid hospital as per existing protocol".

"All Indian nationals, if tested negative, will undergo mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost or in the case of seafarers, the cost to be paid by their company, for a minimum period of 14 days on arrival in India by flights/ships," the order further said. However, the order said, free quarantine facility would be provided to Goans stranded within the country during the lockdown.

Dixon Vaz of Goa Seaman Association of India (GSAI), a body representing locals who are stranded on different ships, called the order disappointing. "Locals working on different ships are disappointed with the latest order where the government decided to charge seafarers for quarantine services for 14 days when they arrive in Goa," he said.

"As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Union Home Ministry clearly says if a person tested negative for COVID-19 after arrival in the country, he or she will be stamped for home quarantine. However, the Goa government has set up its own rules which makes it mandatory for those who were stranded on ships to pay for quarantine, which is totally against guidelines," he said..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA head in self-quarantine, has tested negative for virus

Vice President Mike Pences press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. A member of the White House coronavirus ...

3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

Three children have now died in New York state from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. At least 73 children in New York have been diagnose...

Cycling's Vuelta a Espana cuts Portugal from itinerary

The Vuelta a Espana organisers said on Saturday that a race already rescheduled and shortened would also now cut its foray into neighbouring Portugal from the 2020 itinerary. Postponed until October 20, the race had already lost three stage...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-----------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020