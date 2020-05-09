Imams association urges Mamata to extend lockdown till May 30

An association of imams in West Bengal on Saturday urged the state government to extend the lockdown period till May 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 and pledged support in the fight against the pandemic. "In the interest of the state, to save lives, we urge you to extend the date of lockdown till May 30. We don't need festivities at this juncture. We will offer prayers from home.

Human lives come before festivals," Chairman of Bengal Imams Association Mohammed Yahia said in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The association has 26,000 mosques under its fold.