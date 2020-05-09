Left Menu
Policeman beat up doctor for refusing to conduct med exam of four accused not wearing face masks

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:43 IST
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) thrashed a doctor of a primary health centre for allegedly refusing to conduct medical examination of four accused of a rape case who were without face masks and also tied with a single rope against the social distancing norms in Bihars Darbhanga district on Saturday. The unpleasant episode took place in the Jalle Primary Health Centre this morning.

The video clip of the incident had gone viral in the social media. Doctors and other staff of the Jaale PHC went on strike to protest against the incident.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am when ASI Parijan Paswan of Jaale police station came to the PHC along with four accused for their medical examination. The accused were without face masks and also tied with a single rope in violation of the social distancing norms for coronavirus pandemic, the doctor said in his complaint submitted to both incharge of Jaale PHC and Civil Surgeon, Darbhanga along with the CCTV footage of the event.

As he asked the ASI to bring the four one by one after covering their face with mask,the policeman got angry and dragged him (doctor) by the scruff of his neck outside the OPD and thrashed him. Superintendent of Police Babu Ram said the ASI has been shifted to police line and disciplinary action will be taken against him.

