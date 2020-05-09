MP govt mulls company to supply cheap power to industries

The Madhya Pradesh government plans to set up a separate company to provide cheap electricity to industries, officials said on Saturday. This plan came about in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on industrial land and policy, they added.

"It was informed in the meeting that a scheme has been chalked out under which setting up of a separate power company is being considered for providing electricity to industries," said an official of public relations department. "The meeting was told that, in this case, the state will be able to provide electricity to industries at Rs 4 per unit instead of Rs 7.50 per unit," he added.

In the meeting, Chouhan said with land pooling policy, sufficient land was available for industries in the state. In major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa, a total of 2,902 hectares of developed land and 10,673 hectares of undeveloped land were available for industries, the official said.

According to official, Chouhan said there were huge employment opportunities in information technology and a plan should be made to set up an IT park in Bhopal..