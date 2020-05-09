Special Shramik train leaves for Lucknow from Pune

Special Shramik train leaves for Lucknow from PunePTI | Pune | Updated: 09-05-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 23:19 IST
A Special Shramik train for Lucknowcarrying 1,131 migrant labourers left Pune on Saturday night, district collector Naval Kishor Ram said here
It was the first such train for Lucknow and was arranged in coordination with the Utter Pradesh government, he said
The train was properly sanitised and the Pune district administration had arranged food and water for the passengers, he added.
- Utter Pradesh