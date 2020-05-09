31 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana; number rises to

With relaxations announced in lockdown norms, vehicular movement on the roads of Hyderabad saw a rise, even as 31 fresh cases of COVID-19were reported in Telangana on Saturday. Opening of shops related to agriculture and construction activities, besides liquor shops, led to a rise in movement of vehicles on the city roads since the last couple of days compared to previous days.

Shops selling essential items have been open during the lockdown. Asked about the rise in traffic on the city roads and lockdown norms allegedly not being followed, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Friday that the number of containment zones in the city has come down and that containment strategy was as per detection of positive cases.

Meanwhile, official sources said a baby boy, born to a COVID-19-positive woman, tested negative for the virus on Saturday. Rajender appreciated the team of doctors who successfully performed the woman's cesarean delivery on Friday.

On Saturday, a death and 31 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported,taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,163. The number of deaths rose to 30 after one person succumbed to the virus, according to a COVID-19 bulletin.

It said as many as 24 people were discharged on Saturday. The number of people cured/discharged till date stood at 751.

The number of people who are undergoing treatment (active cases) as on date was 382. Out of the 31 fresh cases, 30 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, while one is a migrant (who returned to Telangana from other states).PTI SJR SS RAVINDRANATH SJR SS RAVINDRANATH