Total shut down on Sundays until further orders: Kerala Govt

Issuing latest order in view of coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala government has ordered complete shut down on all Sundays.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-05-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 03:34 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Issuing latest order in view of coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala government has ordered complete shut down on all Sundays. "With a view to prevent the spread of COVID-19, improve the quality of life, reduce the carbon emissions, protect the environment and greenery of the State, the following protocol would be observed on Sundays across the State. Sundays will be observed as total shut down days until further orders," the order read.

Following activities will be permissible on Sundays: A) Shops selling essential items

B) Collection and distribution of milk C) Supply of Newspaper, media, hospitals, medical stores, medical labs and related institutions

D) No social gathering is permitted except for marriages and funerals E) Departments, agencies and activities connected with the containment of COVID-19

F) Movement of goods vehicles G) Agencies in the field of waste disposal

H) All manufacturing and processing activities of continuous nature and ongoing construction activities will be permitted I) Take away counters of the hotel from 8 a.m to 9 p.m, online delivery up to 10 pm

J) Walking and cycling will be permitted. K) In addition, the following roads mentioned in Annexure will be closed for motorised traffic except for movement of essential goods and emergency vehicles from 5 am to 10 am. During this time, non-motorised traffic such as walking and cycling will be permitted.

L) Movement of persons on Sundays are allowed only for health emergencies, Government servants on emergency duties and persons engaged in activities connected with Covid-19 containment, persons involved in the activities from (a) to (k) above, priests and other religious persons responsible for conducting rituals in worship places. M) Any other movement of persons, if any in exigencies, shall only be with the travel passes obtained from District Collector or Police authorities concerned. (ANI)

