MP road mishap: Among 11 injured, 2 people referred to Jabalpur, 2 critical, others stable

Of the 11 people who got injured when the truck they were travelling in got overturned in Narsinghpur, two people referred to Jabalpur as one of them had head injury and the other had mandible fracture, said Dr Anita Agrawal, Civil Surgeon. "Two people referred to Jabalpur as one of them had a head injury and the other had mandible fracture. Besides, two others are critical and others are stable. One of them has cough, cold and fever since three days so we have conducted samplings of all of them, including the dead," Dr Agrawal told ANI.

On the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, five labourers died and 11 got injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Patha village in Narsinghpur. "A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes. When the truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, five labourers died and 11 got injured" said Deepak Saxena, District Collector.

He further said, "The labourers were going in the mango laden truck from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh." More details awaited. (ANI)