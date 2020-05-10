Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grenades, ammunition found near IB in JK's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 09:17 IST
Grenades, ammunition found near IB in JK's Samba

Security forces have launched a search operation in a forest area near the International Border in Samba district after three grenades and 54 rounds of AK ammunition were recovered from the area, police said on Sunday. The explosives and ammunition were noticed by some villagers in the forest area near Goran village in Kandi belt on Saturday following which the police were informed, a senior official said. He said a joint search operation was launched following the recovery as the area used to be an old route for infiltration from across the border. Security forces had conducted massive combing operations all along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts recently.  However, nothing was found during these operations.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count reaches 62,939, deaths at 2,109

Indias COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected due to the infection so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of total confirmed cases in the country ros...

Macro data, earnings, virus updates to drive markets: Analysts

Trading in the equity markets this week would be guided by several macroeconomic data announcements, quarterly earnings and updates about the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said. &#160; &#160; Participants will also track global cues amid U...

Naval ship arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives

INS Jalashwa carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives arrived in Kochi harbor on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navys first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown, official source...

JNU announces academic calendar, exams to be over by July 31

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced its academic calendar which, among other things, has fixed the deadline for the completion of exams by July 31. JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday said the academic calendar has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020