Lockdown offer: Bengaluru zoo gets encouraging response to animal adoption programme

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:18 IST
Lockdown offer: Bengaluru zoo gets encouraging response to animal adoption programme

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) here has received an encouraging response to its animal adoption programme launched during the COVID-19-induced lockdown period, with dozens of wildlife conservation enthusiasts getting on board. "Last week, 36 people adopted 43 animals and donated Rs 5.36 lakh", BBP Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told PTI on Sunday.

They include Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa, who adopted an elephant and a tigress by paying Rs 2.75 lakh. Other patrons have adopted animals such as tiger, leopard and zebra at the BBP, a unit of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka.

"There are about 80 inquiries from all parts of the country and also abroad. Replies and details have been sent to them. There will be further adoption this week, she said. Housing 2,279 animals of 101 different species, the government-run BBP, spread over 731.88 hactareS, has a zoo, safari, butterfly park and rescue centre.

Less than two weeks ago, the BBP released a list of animals that can be adopted at the zoo as part of its programme for people with an interest in conserving wildlife. Patrons can adopt an Indian cobra for as low as Rs 2,000 per annum or an Asiatic elephant for Rs 1.75 lakh.

They can adopt a King cobra and Indian rock python for Rs 3,500 per year, or a jungle cat and Assamese Macaque for Rs 5,000. Adoption of a black buck and sambar will cost you Rs 7,500 per year, an Emu is billed at Rs 10,000, and a spot- billed Pelican Rs 15,000, among others.

Certain privileges such as a gift voucher for a zoo visit and the display of names on an adoption board would be extended, depending upon the adoption amount. "The animal adoption programme is an opportunity for you to get involved in supporting feed and veterinary care expenses for zoo animals with provision for Income Tax rebate under 80G," say zoo officials.

"The purpose of the adoption programme is to create awareness and connect with people involved in conservation activities, not justgenerating revenues," Vanashree said. "We don't run this programme with a profit motive." The animal adoption initiative is part of BBP's outreach programme as people are not able to visit the zoo due to the lockdown.

In other times, visitors can sign up to adopt animals. PTI RS APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

