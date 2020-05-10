Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram records 10-point drop in Infant Mortality Rate

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:43 IST
Mizoram records 10-point drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Mizoram has registered a 10-point drop in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in 2019-20 fiscal, making it to the second spot in the country after Nagaland. State health minister R Lalthangliana said the IMR has dropped from 15 to 5 (per 1000 live births), citing the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin.

With 10-point drop in IMR in 2019-20, Mizoram is the best-performing state in the country, he said. Over the past three years, the state has achieved a 27-point drop in IMR.

The minister attributed the achievement to efforts of healthcare workers and support of people. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Saturday congratulated Mizoram and Lalthangliana on the achievement.

The state had recorded IMR at 21 in 2016-2017, with 405 infants dying before attaining the age of one. During 2017-18, it fell to 20, and the following year to 15.

According to Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin released recently, Nagaland tops the list with IMR at 4 followed by Mizoram at 5. Goa, Kerala and Sikkim jointly stood third with IMR at 7 each. PTI COR RMS RMS RMS.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University DU hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown. This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students...

UK expected to stick to lockdown as Johnson outlines future

Taking a different tack than most other nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to extend the bulk of the countrys coronavirus lockdown restrictions for three weeks or so when he speaks to the nation Sunday evening. Follow...

Lockdown: C'garh PwD missing from 2010 reunited with kin in MP

The lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak with its severe hardships for migrant labourers also became the scene of a speech and hearing impaired youngster from Chhattisgarh getting united with his father after a decade, thanks to the ...

8 returnees from Gujarat test positive for COVID-19 in Shivamogga, K'taka

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Sunday informed that eight people who returned to the state from Gujarat have tested positive for COVID-19 in Shivamogga district. Shivamogga district is under the green zone category.Eight people who hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020