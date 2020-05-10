Roadside barbershop opens in Delhi's Mandawali area

At a time when salons and barbershops are closed in the national capital in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a roadside barber has opened his shop here in Mandawali. Speaking to ANI, Shiv Kumar, the owner of the shop, said that he was sitting at home since the lockdown, but for the last two days, he has returned to his old job.

"I am following social distancing and other health guidelines. I still have fear of getting infected from coronavirus but hunger is weakening the fear now. I have to do something for my living. Hence, I have opened the shop. I am asking the people to maintain social distancing while standing here and waiting for their turn," Kumar told ANI. "I am charging the old rate for hair cutting and shaving. However, customers are not coming in large numbers," he added.

Anil Singh, a customer at Kumar's shop, said: "I did shaving at home, but for the hair cutting, I came here. All the shops are closed. I am following social distancing while waiting for my turn." The Delhi government on May 3 announced the list of activities permitted during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards, but it did not allow the opening of barbershops and other salons.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on May 4 said that the government would seal the areas and withdraw relaxations from the places where social distancing was not being followed. The countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, which was imposed on March 25, is slated to end on May 17. (ANI)