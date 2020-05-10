45 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Rajasthan

45 new cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the disease have been reported in Rajasthan today. "The total number of cases in the state has risen to 3,753 and the death toll has reached 107. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,470 in the state," Rajasthan Health Department said in a release.

A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)