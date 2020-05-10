Left Menu
Cabinet secy seeks cooperation of states in running trains for transportation of stranded migrants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:11 IST
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday sought cooperation of the state governments in running special trains for transportation of stranded migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations and said as many as 350 such trains carrying 3.5 lakh labourers have been run so far. The cabinet secretary's appeal came a day after the West Bengal government and the Centre engaged in a war of words over running the 'Shramik Special' trains to the state.

Gauba made the appeal during a video conference, attended by chief secretaries and health secretaries of all states and Union territories, convened to review the status of COVID-19 management. "At the outset, the cabinet secretary noted that more than 350 'Shramik Special' trains have been run by the railways carrying 3.5 lakh migrant workers,” an official statement said.

"He requested the state governments to cooperate with the railways in running more 'Shramik Special' trains," it said. The cabinet secretary took note of the cooperation of the states in the Centre's 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring back stranded Indians from abroad.

He emphasised that movements of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be totally unhindered and all steps be taken to facilitate and protect "corona warriors". The chief secretaries briefed about the situation in their respective states and said that while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner, the statement said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had accused the West Bengal government of not allowing trains to ferry stranded migrants to their home, but the state refuted the charge, saying 6,000 migrants had already returned and 10 trains carrying more labourers would arrive soon.

Soon, the railway officials had rejected the claim by the state government. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee also had accused Shah of spreading a "bundle of lies' and challenged him to prove his allegations or apologise, prompting the BJP to hit back by saying that the state government was only making arrangements to bring back people from a particular community.

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

