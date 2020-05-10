Maha lockdown: Let Aurangabad units start work, says MASSIA

The Marathwada Association OfSmall Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) on Sundayasked the state government to allow industrial units withincity limits in Aurangabad to resume operations amid lockdownfor the novel coronavirus

Units in areas like railway station MIDC, Chikalthanawithin city limits, many of which export their products, areunable to start work while permission has been given to thosein outer areas like Waluj, Shendra and Paithan, MASSIAofficials pointed out

"The state and Centre have given green signal tocommence work but the local administration has not given itsnod as yet. Moreover, those in the management of several ofthese units are not able to go to work as they reside in cityareas," MASSIA president Dyandev Rajale said.