Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Migrant worker walking from Maha to MP gives birth

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:45 IST
Lockdown: Migrant worker walking from Maha to MP gives birth

A 30-year-old woman traveling from Maharashtra to her native village in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on foot amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown delivered a child en route, said a police official in Barwani on Sunday. The woman, identified as Shakuntala, and the infant, her fourth child, were doing fine, said Inspector VS Parihar of Sendhwa police station here.

"The woman and her family as well as others were part of a group moving from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna. She delivered the child in a village between Nashik and Dhule in Maharashtra. We found her when the group arrived in Bijasan check post and all of them were medically examined on Saturday," he said. "She said her family had covered 210 kilometres on foot. Women in the group helped in the delivery that took place by the side of a road, she told us. We have arranged for a bus to take the woman, her children, including the newborn, and her husband to their native village," he added.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal says COVID-19 deaths 'very less' but 75pc cases asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, and asserted that the number of serious patients and deaths caused by the infection is less. The number...

Delhi govt issues SOP to report COVID-19 deaths for hospitals, other facilities: Order.

Delhi govt issues SOP to report COVID-19 deaths for hospitals, other facilities Order....

Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Kochi with 698 Indians from Maldives

INS Jalashwa, which sailed from Maldives on May 8 with 698 stranded Indian nationals, entered Kochi harbor on Sunday. The INS Jalashwa, deployed for Operation SamudraSetu, entered Kochi harbour at around 1000 am on 10 May with a total of 69...

366 Shramik special trains operated till May 10

A total of 366 Shramik special trains carrying migrant workers, pilgrims and students have been operationalised from various states across the country till May 10, the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday. As on May 10, a total of 366 Shrami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020