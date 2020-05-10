Delhi govt issues SOP for hospitals on reporting COVID-19 deaths

Delhi govt issues SOP for hospitals on reporting COVID-19 deathsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:42 IST
Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued an order along with the SOP under which all COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities will e-mail a 'death report' to the government by 5 pm everyday. Dev also warned of strict action if any delay in reporting of fatalities is found.
Officials of the 10 hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have said the number of people dead due to the virus is higher than what the Delhi government's bulletin reflects. "Every COVID-19 hospital and other health facilities will appoint nodal officers who will ensure timely communication of deaths," Dev said in the order.
If there is delay in reporting deaths, the medical superintendent, medical director or nodal officer of 'defaulter hospital' will have to file a written explanation, the official order said. On Saturday, Congress leader Ajay Maken sought more transparency from the Kejriwal government while Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari urged the chief minister to "tell the truth" about COVID-19 deaths in the city, saying people have a right to know about the severity of the outbreak.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Vijay Dev
- Manoj Tiwari
- Ajay Maken
- COVID
- Kejriwal
- BJP
ALSO READ
Vijay Deverakonda raises Rs 40 lakh through fan donations to help families affected by lockdown
Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs authorities to take all steps for safety of police personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty: Official.
Central govt should tell people clearly about exact COVID-19 situation to enable them to prepare accordingly: Congress leader Ajay Maken.