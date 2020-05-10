Left Menu
Delhi govt issues SOP for hospitals on reporting COVID-19 deaths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:42 IST
Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued an order along with the SOP under which all COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities will e-mail a 'death report' to the government by 5 pm everyday. Dev also warned of strict action if any delay in reporting of fatalities is found.

Officials of the 10 hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have said the number of people dead due to the virus is higher than what the Delhi government's bulletin reflects. "Every COVID-19 hospital and other health facilities will appoint nodal officers who will ensure timely communication of deaths," Dev said in the order.

If there is delay in reporting deaths, the medical superintendent, medical director or nodal officer of 'defaulter hospital' will have to file a written explanation, the official order said. On Saturday, Congress leader Ajay Maken sought more transparency from the Kejriwal government while Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari urged the chief minister to "tell the truth" about COVID-19 deaths in the city, saying people have a right to know about the severity of the outbreak.

