Eight sugar mills in dist make record purchase of sugar canes in Muzaffarnagar

Eight sugar mills in the Muzaffarnagar district have made a record purchase of over 900 lakh quintals of sugar cane crops from farmers, said an official on Sunday. District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi said during this season, the eight sugar mills in the district bought a total of 932.11 lakh quintals of cane till May 5 this year from farmers.

The mills, which made the purchases include those located in Khatoli, Mansurpur, Tikola, Morna, Khaikhedi, Titawi, Rohana and Budhana areas, said Dwivedi. These sugar mills have already started crushing the sugar canes and will not close till the entire crop in fields is crushed, said Dwivedi, adding that the state governm has allowed functioning of sugar mills during lockdown to facilitate farmers.