Online platform launched for stranded Keralites to book vehicles for returning home

Kerala Tourism has launched an online platform that enables Keralites from other states to book vehicles of tour operators to travel back to the state amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Tourism has launched an online platform that enables Keralites from other states to book vehicles of tour operators to travel back to the state amid the COVID-19 lockdown. An official release said that Keralites stranded in other parts of the country can submit inquiries to tour/transport operators through the department's website.

The tour operator will get (by e-mail) the Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) requirements and contact details. The NRK will get the inquiry number and relevant information about the preferred travel company. The mutual interaction can help fix the trip and payment, the Tourism Department said. "The traveller can then apply for a necessary entry pass to travel to Kerala, using the vehicle details. This would help the NRKs to get vehicles for their travel to the state," said Rani George, Secretary, Kerala Tourism.

As per the release, the number of vehicles available for the service is now 493 including 58 buses, cars and tempo traveller, with an overall seating capacity of 5,897. The nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus is due to end on May 17. (ANI)

