Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF reports 18 new COVID-19 cases today, total count at 276

Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the force to 276.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:50 IST
BSF reports 18 new COVID-19 cases today, total count at 276
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the force to 276. According to an official, out of the new cases, 16 have been detected in Tripura and two cases are from Delhi.

"18 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Border Security Force (BSF) today- 16 from Tripura and 2 are from Delhi. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the force stands at 276," said the official. Earlier on May 8, 30 BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19, including six from Delhi and 24 from Tripura. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

T-Series office sealed after caretaker tests postive for COVID-19

The office building of music label T-Series has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC after one caretaker tested positive for COVID-19According to T-Series spokesperson, there were caretakers who would work and stay at t...

CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam: Sources.

CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam Sources....

Mayor killed in ambush in Cameroon's restive region

Separatist gunmen killed the mayor of a town in Cameroons restive Anglophone South West Region on Sunday, the countrys state broadcaster and a senior military official said. Ashu Prisley Ojong, mayor of Mamfe, around 500 km 300 miles from t...

Nafed procures pulses, oilseeds at support price amid lockdown

Cooperative Nafed is procuring pulses and oilseeds from farmers at support price during the current lockdown, the government said on Sunday.&#160; 2.74 Lakh tonnes gram chana has been procured from 9 states namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020