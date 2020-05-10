Three held with 400-kg ganja in Mathura

Three held with 400-kg ganja in MathuraPTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:18 IST
Three men smuggling nearly 400-kg ganja in a truck were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Sunday, police said. The truck was intercepted near Jatwari village in Shergarh area and 386-kg ganja hidden in millet bags was recovered from the vehicle, said Mathura SP (rural) Shrish Chand.
The three smugglers, identified as Anand, Lakhami and Prempal, tried to jump off the truck but the police personnel nabbed them, he said. The three accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to judicial custody, police said.
