Left Menu
Development News Edition

Open letter against Pulitzer prize to Kashmir-based photojournalists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:19 IST
Open letter against Pulitzer prize to Kashmir-based photojournalists

More than 100 personalities from different walks of life have written an open letter to the Pulitzer board objecting to the award given to two Kashmir-based photojournalists and said by awarding them the jury is promoting journalism of lies, misrepresentation of facts and separatism. Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin are the three Indian photojournalists who were given the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the Feature Photography category for their coverage on Kashmir. In the open letter written to the administrator, board and jury of the Pulitzer Prize 2020, they raised objection to the award given to Khan and Yasin, claiming that both used the term “India controlled Kashmir” in captions of their pictures.

Underlining that the purpose of the Pulitzer Prize is to encourage free journalism, the letter states, “Ironically, by giving the prize to photographers like Dar Yasin and Mukhtar Khan, you are promoting journalism and photography of lies, misrepresentation of facts and separatism." The letter said the name of Channi Anand has not been included in the letter because his photo does not malign India and unlike the other two photojournalists, it does not use the term Indian controlled Kashmir. In the letter, the objection has also been raised against the usage of the phrases such as "contested territory of Kashmir” and India revoked its independence, executed through a communications black out in the citation of the award.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

IPL has given many talented players to India: Amit Mishra

Indian Premier League IPL veteran Amit Mishra on Sunday laid down the advantages of the premier T20 tournament and said that IPL has given the country many talented players. He also said that the tournament has been exceptional in providing...

T-Series office sealed after caretaker tests postive for COVID-19

The office building of music label T-Series has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC after one caretaker tested positive for COVID-19According to T-Series spokesperson, there were caretakers who would work and stay at t...

CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam: Sources.

CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam Sources....

Mayor killed in ambush in Cameroon's restive region

Separatist gunmen killed the mayor of a town in Cameroons restive Anglophone South West Region on Sunday, the countrys state broadcaster and a senior military official said. Ashu Prisley Ojong, mayor of Mamfe, around 500 km 300 miles from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020