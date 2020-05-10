Thane: 22-year-old woman hangs self, no suicide note found

Thane: 22-year-old woman hangs self, no suicide note foundPTI | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:26 IST
A 22-year-old woman allegedlycommitted suicide on Sunday in Kopri area of eastern Thane,police said
No suicide note was found from the house in GandhiNagar where she hanged herself from the ceiling fan, saidSenior Inspector GA Agarkar
A case has been registered and probe into why she tookthis extreme step was underway, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kopri
- Thane
- GandhiNagar