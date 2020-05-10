Army jawan cremated with military honours in Latur

Coronavirus-induced lockdown notwithstanding, hundreds bid adieu to Ganpat Landge, an Army jawan who died in Siachen, on Sunday at his native village in Latur district of Maharashtra. Landge was cremated with full military honours, after his 18-month-old son son and brother lit the funeral pyre.

Earlier, his mortal remains were brought to his village Lodga on Saturday midnight from Pune. His body, wrapped in the national tricolour, was taken out to the village crematorium on a decorated vehicle amid chantings of slogans like "Shahid Jawan Amar Rahe" by villagers.

Landge, who joined the Mahar Regiment in 2013, died in Siachen on May 6 due to some respiratory problems, district soldier welfare board officer Major Omkar Kaple said. Landge is survived by his wife, a son, and parents.

Osmanabad MP Omraje Nimbalkar, Ausa MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, and police officers were present on the occasion. PTI CORR NSK NSK.