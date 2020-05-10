Jharkhand's COVID-19 count moves to 157
One person was on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 157 in the state, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.ANI | Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:35 IST
One person was on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 157 in the state, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. The positive person is from Hazaribagh.
"One person from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, has tested positive for COVID-19 today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 157," Kulkarni said. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 62,939 cases including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Jharkhand
- Hazaribagh
- Union Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Bihar's COVID-19 tally reaches 251
Andhra: Vizianagaram district admn sets up mobile lab to conduct COVID-19 tests
'Out of 61,266 COVID-19 tests conducted in Andhra, 1.66 pc came out positive'
Odisha confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases, total count surges to 103
COVID-19 lockdown: On first day of Ramzan, people offer prayers at home in Hyderabad