MP: Two booked under NSA for attacking cop on lockdown duty

MP: Two booked under NSA for attacking cop on lockdown dutyPTI | Ratlam | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:38 IST
Police in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Sunday booked two persons under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for assaulting a police sub- inspector while he was enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown in a containment zone in the city, a senior officer said. A group of 20 people had attacked the sub-inspector Jairam Jamod on Friday night, district superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Tiwari said.
"Jamod had received information that some people had started gathering at a crossing in Mochipur containment area. He rushed to the spot and made an announcement on a speaker phone asking people to stay indoors when he was attacked. A volunteer, identified as Suhail who tried to save the SI, was also beaten up," he said.
Police have registered a case against 20 people and arrested 11 of them, the SP said, adding that two of them were booked under the NSA. A video clip of the assault had gone viral on social media.
