Gehlot expresses concern over Manmohan Singh’s health

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed concern over the health of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi

"Much worried to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life," Gehlot tweeted. Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, was admitted to AIIMS late on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.