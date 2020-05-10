Two men die as truck falls into gorge

Two men travelling in a loader truck died in Mataundh police station area of the district when the vehicle fell into a gorge after the driver lost control over it, an official said on Sunday. The driver lost control over the vehicle after it suffered a lateral collision with another truck passing by its side, said Banda’s Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal.

Pal said the accident took place on Saturday night in Mataundh police station area. The deceased have been identified as Rammilan (35) and Munna (31), who were sitting in the rear part of the loader truck, Pal said, adding Rammilan died on the spot, while Munna succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at hospital.

He said the driver of the loader truck and his assistant had a narrow escape. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem and the loader truck has been seized.