COVID-19: Sharing pictures on any media a violation of laid down norms, Air India tells cabin crew

Air India has asked its cabin crew to not film any person in uniform during repatriation flight amid the coronavirus pandemic situation.

"Please note that posting any pictures/videos in uniform on any media including social media is a violation of the laid down norms. Further, formal permission from Air India is required before sharing any details, pictures or videos with any production house or individual," a circular read.

It further read, "Any crew found involved in any such activity will be seriously reprimanded and will lead to serious disciplinary action." (ANI)