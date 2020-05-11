Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Sharing pictures on any media a violation of laid down norms, Air India tells cabin crew

Air India has asked its cabin crew to not film any person in uniform during repatriation flight amid the coronavirus pandemic situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 04:42 IST
COVID-19: Sharing pictures on any media a violation of laid down norms, Air India tells cabin crew
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Air India has asked its cabin crew to not film any person in uniform during repatriation flight amid the coronavirus pandemic situation.

"Please note that posting any pictures/videos in uniform on any media including social media is a violation of the laid down norms. Further, formal permission from Air India is required before sharing any details, pictures or videos with any production house or individual," a circular read.

It further read, "Any crew found involved in any such activity will be seriously reprimanded and will lead to serious disciplinary action." (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Brasilia Brazil, May 11 SputnikANI The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 160,000 with the countrys COVID-19 death toll standing at over 11,000 according to Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, Brazil regi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher, new wave of infections a worry

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.South Korea warned of a second wave of the new co...

Chief of U.S. National Guard in limbo after conflicting coronavirus tests: officials

The chief of the U.S. National Guard, who is at the forefront of the domestic military response to the novel coronavirus, is in limbo after testing both positive and negative in conflicting results this weekend, officials said on Sunday. Th...

Pence not in quarantine, to be at White House Monday, after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vice Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020