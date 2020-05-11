'Moratorium on loan, interest should be announced for Pondy'

Puducherry, May 11 (PTI): A moratorium on repayment of loan and also the interest thereof payable by Puducherry to the Centre should be announced, Health and tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Monday. Speaking to reporters here, he said the Central government should announce the moratorium as the union territory's financial position was precarious and extremely poor in view of lockdown necessitated by COVID-19.

He said, "Every year, the Puducherry governmentfaces necessity to repay Rs 1,300 crore to the Centre to settle loan and the interest thereof." "Now with the revenue from the excise sector and also other sources of revenue having dried up because of the closure of liquor shops, and the grounding of industrial activity and hotel business, the flow of revenue to the government has dried up," he said. The tourism sector has also borne the brunt of the lockdown and the hotel sector was also reeling under extreme fiscal setback, the Minister said.

Hence, the Centre should announce moratorium for Puducherry to repay the loan and interest to the Centre, he said. "Normalcy in commercial activities will return only after a year or two," he feared and wanted the Centre to take these into consideration and sanction coronavirus grants to Puducherry and to pay the outstandings in GST and other payments.

Rao also feared that if the guest workers from Puducherry in other States, students and tourists returned to the union territory, the workload on the hospitals for screening would increase. "At least 5,000 residents of Puducherry now spread over different states were expected to return. This would mean heavy workload on the hospitals which had only limited number of doctors and nurses," he said.

"I will appeal to the residents of Puducherry to think about the practical difficulty of the government, and wait for sometime to return," he said. He said the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was preparing the details to present them to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the video conference later during the day.

Director of Health S Mohan Kumar said all the doctors in the primary health centres, community health and sub-centres have been directed to compulsorily ask all patients turning up for treatment to download Arogya Sedhu on their mobile phones..