Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Moratorium on loan, interest should be announced for Pondy'

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:42 IST
'Moratorium on loan, interest should be announced for Pondy'

Puducherry, May 11 (PTI): A moratorium on repayment of loan and also the interest thereof payable by Puducherry to the Centre should be announced, Health and tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Monday. Speaking to reporters here, he said the Central government should announce the moratorium as the union territory's financial position was precarious and extremely poor in view of lockdown necessitated by COVID-19.

He said, "Every year, the Puducherry governmentfaces necessity to repay Rs 1,300 crore to the Centre to settle loan and the interest thereof." "Now with the revenue from the excise sector and also other sources of revenue having dried up because of the closure of liquor shops, and the grounding of industrial activity and hotel business, the flow of revenue to the government has dried up," he said. The tourism sector has also borne the brunt of the lockdown and the hotel sector was also reeling under extreme fiscal setback, the Minister said.

Hence, the Centre should announce moratorium for Puducherry to repay the loan and interest to the Centre, he said. "Normalcy in commercial activities will return only after a year or two," he feared and wanted the Centre to take these into consideration and sanction coronavirus grants to Puducherry and to pay the outstandings in GST and other payments.

Rao also feared that if the guest workers from Puducherry in other States, students and tourists returned to the union territory, the workload on the hospitals for screening would increase. "At least 5,000 residents of Puducherry now spread over different states were expected to return. This would mean heavy workload on the hospitals which had only limited number of doctors and nurses," he said.

"I will appeal to the residents of Puducherry to think about the practical difficulty of the government, and wait for sometime to return," he said. He said the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was preparing the details to present them to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the video conference later during the day.

Director of Health S Mohan Kumar said all the doctors in the primary health centres, community health and sub-centres have been directed to compulsorily ask all patients turning up for treatment to download Arogya Sedhu on their mobile phones..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the novel coronavirus right now To work or not to workLaunching lockdowns was a relatively simple process Winding them down is going to be much more complex. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discovered t...

Katy Perry makes quarantine confession, says she cries 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

For American singer-songwriter Katy perry, pregnancy has been an emotional experience. According to Fox News, the 35-year-old pop star appeared during Saturdays SHEIN Together Livestream event, where she performed a handful of songs before ...

Delhi govt to transfer Rs 5,000 to registered construction workers for second consecutive month

Delhi government has decided to deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of registered construction workers for the second straight month. The Delhi government had taken a decision to deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of the registered...

Doctors' body requests Union health min to reconsider revised policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients

A representative body of medical practitioners in government service of West Bengal has urged Union health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, to reconsider the revised policy for the discharge of COVID-19 patients prepared in consultation with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020