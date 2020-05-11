Former MP arrested in kidnapping case

Former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district in the early hours of Monday on a complaint of criminal intimidation and kidnapping, police said. A police team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, arrested Singh from his residence at Kalikutti area here, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

An FIR was lodged after a Jal Nigam project manager, Abhinav Singhal, had lodged a complaint against Singh at the Line Bazar police station on Sunday night, alleging criminal intimidation and kidnapping, Kumar said. Singh has been produced in court, which sent him to 14 days in judicial custody, the SP said.

The former parliamentarian, however, has alleged that he had been framed to malign his image. PTI CORR SAB HMB.