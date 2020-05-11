Left Menu
Migrants leave national capital for Bihar on foot

Determined to reach their home, a group of over 30 migrant workers embarked upon a long journey on foot to their native village in Bihar's Purnia district as they are unaware about special passenger trains being run to ferry stranded migrants back to their homes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:28 IST
Sanjeet Kumar one of the migrant workers from Bihar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Determined to reach their home, a group of over 30 migrant workers embarked upon a long journey on foot to their native village in Bihar's Purnia district as they are unaware about special passenger trains being run to ferry stranded migrants back to their homes. With no money left with them, migrant workers from Bihar who are heading towards their home shared their ordeals while speaking to ANI.

"I along with other people who are staying here with me used to do construction work here. But due to lockdown, there is no work for us. We are facing problems here. We do not have any money now, We do not have food due to which we are going to the village on foot. We have no information about the trains run by the government," Sanjeet Kumar one of the migrant workers told ANI. Earlier on Friday, 1,200 migrant labourers were sent back to Bihar from Delhi by Shramik Special train.

Another migrant worker, Santosh Kumar said: "I have sent all my wages to home. I do not have any money, now. We are hungry for two days. There is no employment, we are going to home on foot. We decided that, If we have to die here, hungry and thirsty, then we will die hungry thirsty on our way to home. We have neither mobile nor money. We do not have any information about any train." The countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks till May 17. (ANI)

